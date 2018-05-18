SOCIETY

Woman reunites with man who she found buried alive as an infant in Altadena 20 years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who found a newborn baby buried alive along a hiking trail in Altadena 20 years ago reunited with him on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman who found a newborn baby buried alive along a hiking trail in Altadena 20 years ago reunited with him on Thursday.

Azita Milanian met Matthew Christian Whitaker during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest segment. Their reunion also happened to be Whitaker's birthday and 20 years to the day that Milanian found him.

On May 16, 1998, Milanian jogged with her dogs on a trail in Altadena when her pets began sniffing around a pile of dirt. After some hesitation, Milanian discovered that it was a newborn baby with his umbilical cord still attached and he'd been buried alive.

Milainian ran for help and came back to get the dirt out of the child's mouth and nose as she waited for an ambulance to arrive. The newborn was then taken to a hospital and Child Protective Services took over. At the hospital, the child was dubbed baby Christian.

He was later adopted and Azita never saw him again. His mother or whomever abandoned him was never found.

Sometime this year, KIIS FM received an email from a woman requesting a 23andMe DNA test for her son's friend, who recently learned he was adopted and wanted to know more about his real family.

It was revealed in the email that the friend was the newborn discovered in Altadena. As KIIS FM staff researched the story, producer Patty Rodriguez wondered if Milanian knew anything about the child she found 20 years ago.

Rodriguez posted the heartwarming story and how it all came about at KIIS FM on her Instagram account.



Milanian said finding the baby changed her life and she created a nonprofit that helps orphan children in his honor.

The two then met during the segment and there were hugs and tears all around.

Whitaker attends the University of Arizona, according to On Air with Ryan, and invited Milanian to his graduation. He hopes to become an entertainment lawyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyreunionbabychild abandonedhikingfeel goodAltadenaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News