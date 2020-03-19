Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Amazon warehouse worker tests positive for COVID-19

QUEENS, New York -- An Amazon worker at a warehouse has tested positive for coronavirus.

That facility is now closed for cleaning.

Amazon released a statement saying that worker is now in quarantine.

"We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine. Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we're following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings. We have implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries. In addition to our enhanced daily deep cleaning, we've temporarily closed the Queens delivery station for additional sanitation and have sent associates home with full pay."

Other workers have been sent home with full pay.

It's the first known case of an Amazon warehouse employee in the U.S. being diagnosed with the virus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirus new york citycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE SOON: White House Task Force gives update on COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B in stimulus checks to Americans
Coronavirus: Some SoCal restaurants ignore dine-in ban
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine site
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Coronavirus: Some SoCal restaurants ignore dine-in ban
LIVE SOON: White House Task Force gives update on COVID-19 pandemic
Newsom, Garcetti lay out plan to house homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
Panic-buying marijuana? Long line seen outside cannabis club
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Show More
Coronavirus: SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after border closure
Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
LA beauty salon takes extra precautions amid coronavirus crisis
More TOP STORIES News