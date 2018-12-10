Anaheim officials aim to turn former piano store into homeless shelter

Anaheim officials want to turn a former piano store into a temporary homeless shelter. The Anaheim City Council agreed to purchase the building for $3.95 million.The temporary shelter will operate for up to three years. The building was a last-minute solution after plans for a shelter on La Palma Avenue fell through due to opposition from local business owners.The shelter, with up to 125 beds, will be run by the nonprofit Illumination Foundation, and it will offer job and housing help, case management and other services.The homeless will be permitted to keep their pets and can remain in the shelter during the day. Anaheim officials hope to have the new shelter open within two months. A similar shelter in Santa Ana was remodeled and opened in 28 days.The new shelter helps the city meet the conditions of the settlement of a lawsuit filed by several homeless people.The suit argued the county's shortage of shelter beds meant the homeless had nowhere to go when the Santa Ana River Trail encampment was cleared early this year