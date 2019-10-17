Society

Eyewitness This: LA County residents are slightly less happy than rest of country, study says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new study revealed people living in Los Angeles County are slightly less happy with their lives and less optimistic about the economy than most Americans.

The reason: High cost of living. Researchers say the results suggest area residents weren't happy with their personal finances or the economy.

The "LABarometer" survey, which was conducted by the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research, asked 1,700 residents to report their average satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 7, with 1 being the least satisfied. L.A. County participants had an average score of 4.4, compared to the national average of 4.6.

