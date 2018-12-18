A new anti-gang campaign is popping up on billboards in Los Angeles.A grandmother who lost her grandson to a drive-by shooting started the campaign.The billboards use the hashtag #iaintfromnowhere.The question "Where you from?" is an expression used by gang members, often before they take someone's life.The movement hopes to flip the script and use the saying to help save innocent lives."I ain't from nowhere - I don't gangbang" is an attempt to spread awareness about gang violence.The message will appear on 13 billboards.The billboards were donated by Clear Channel.The billboards will be up until Jan. 13.