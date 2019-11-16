Society

App pairs senior citizens with student companion for $25/hour

SUNNYVALE, Ca. -- An alarming new survey indicates that one in three Americans over 45 struggle with loneliness, yet a new app that connects college students with senior citizens wants to address this problem.

The app Mon Ami, which translates to "my friend" from French, was created by two Stanford graduates and entrepreneurs.

It matches students with like-minded seniors, who pay $25/hr for companionship visits.

"We have students who say DoorDash, Uber, are not really for me -- what I really want is to do something meaningful with my time," said Mon Ami co-founder Joy Zhang.

Ruthie Newman, an 86-year-old former art teacher, lives in an assisted living facility in Sunnyvale, California and met Laura through Mon Ami.

Newman's life passion was ceramics, so Laura, who teaches art to children and owns her own painting business, was a great fit.

They visit museums, go to lunch together, and paint, Newman's favorite activity.

"It helps me appreciate a lot of other things in my life. It's taught me a lot about just patience, appreciating the little things, and finding the humor in life," Laura said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysunnyvalecaliforniacollege studentstechnologyu.s. & worldsenior citizensapp
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA parking lot
3 suspects in custody after chase ends in Highland Park neighborhood
Kanye West performs in Houston jail with his Sunday Service choir
All five of Westminster's council members facing recall
'Jeopardy!' rivalry between Holzhauer, Boettcher ends Friday
Show More
Mexico City sees slow recovery after deadly 2017 earthquake
Santa Clarita teen designs t-shirt to unify torn community after deadly shooting
Woman caught with 9 pounds of weed in fake baby bump
LA, Mexico City's sister-city relationship crucial to both cities
Downtown LA clinic gives free healthcare to homeless, others
More TOP STORIES News