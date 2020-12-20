Coronavirus California

Apple to temporarily close all California stores due to COVID-19 case surge

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple has announced it will temporarily close all of its California stores for the foreseeable future due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stores will remain open for some limited functions, including pickup of existing online orders, honoring previously-scheduled Genius Bar appointments and one-on-one shopping sessions reserved through this Tuesday.

Cupertino-based Apple operates about 53 stores in California, with about half of them located in Southern California. The company had initially planned to close stores in the Los Angeles area, but then widened that to the entire state.

Messages posted to store websites declare: "We're temporarily closing soon, but are currently open for pickup of existing online orders, previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments and previously reserved one-on-one shopping sessions with a Specialist made through Tuesday, December 22."

The company has not announced when the stores might reopen.

Retail stores in California have been allowed to remain open under the state's stay-at-home order but have been required to operate at limited capacity, in addition to following protocols on masks and social distancing.

Apple has posted a Frequently Asked Questions about its temporary store closures for customers who have concerns.
