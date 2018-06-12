SOCIETY

Arleta man given legal status during the Reagan era detained by ICE agents

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Luis Garcia was in his front yard drinking coffee when ICE agents showed up and placed him in handcuffs in Arleta. (KABC)

By
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Jose Luis Garcia was in his front yard drinking coffee when ICE agents showed up and placed him in handcuffs in Arleta.

Garcia's daughter Natalie could not believe what was happening that Sunday morning.

"I asked for a warrant. They had no warrant. They said it wasn't a criminal offense, it was administrative. They had to take him. It was due to a domestic violence dispute back in 2001," she said.

Court records show Garcia, 62, entered a no contest plea. Natalie said the family thought the case was closed.

Long before that incident, her father was granted legal status during the Reagan administration under the Immigration Reform and Control Act. Garcia came to the U.S. when he was 13, nearly 50 years ago.

"He's a taxpayer. He's a homeowner. He's been a homeowner. He's worked in the same job for more than 35 years," Natalie said.

Garcia also recently started driving for Uber to make some extra money. He's been the sole provider for his family.

But now, his loved ones are asking for the community to show support through an online petition, urging people to call ICE and demand Garcia's release.

"He's my hero. So this is really heartbreaking for me, especially with how much he loves this country," son Luis Garcia said.

The family contacted an immigration attorney as well as the ACLU. Eyewitness News contacted ICE for comment Monday night, but a statement would not be available until Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyICEarrestimmigrationimmigration reformronald reaganlegalArletaSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News