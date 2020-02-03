Artist invites community to help paint mural honoring Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna in Mid-City

Several murals and artistic tributes have popped up across the city in the week after the fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas. Vanessa Prado wants to make the next one, which will be located at Fregoso Tires on 10th Avenue and Washington Boulevard, a community event.
Those interested just need to stop by, grab a brush and share what Kobe meant to them.
"This is an open invitation to anybody in the community, to bering their kids, to paint sections of the mural so anytime they drive by they can proudly say that they did this, that they helped paint that," Prado said.
She believes that creating the art helps people process the loss. The painting will continue Monday from noon to 6 p.m.
