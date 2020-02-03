Society

Artist invites community to help paint mural honoring Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna in Mid-City

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An artist is inviting the community to help her create a mural in Mid-City to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

Several murals and artistic tributes have popped up across the city in the week after the fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas. Vanessa Prado wants to make the next one, which will be located at Fregoso Tires on 10th Avenue and Washington Boulevard, a community event.

New mural honoring Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in Mid-City
Less than 24 hours after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a new mural dedicated to the two popped up in Mid-City.



Those interested just need to stop by, grab a brush and share what Kobe meant to them.

"This is an open invitation to anybody in the community, to bering their kids, to paint sections of the mural so anytime they drive by they can proudly say that they did this, that they helped paint that," Prado said.

She believes that creating the art helps people process the loss. The painting will continue Monday from noon to 6 p.m.

Grass field mural honors Kobe Bryant at Pleasanton park
A couple dedicated a grass field mural in the Bay Area to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

