Artists pay tribute to Frida Kahlo in Long Beach

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Artists are paying tribute to Frida Kahlo in Long Beach.


The 18th Annual Frida Kahlo Artists Exhibit is taking place at Picture This Gallery.

The Mexican-born Kahlo has inspired generations of artists around the world.

Many of them are showing off their works at the event.

Besides paintings, there were also other forms of art paying tribute to Kahlo.

There was even a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest.

The Long Beach event is the longest-running Frida Kahlo tribute exhibit.

The exhibit is on view through Nov. 3.
