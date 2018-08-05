Celebrated Los Angeles artist Aise Born unveiled his latest design.More that 30 artists and community volunteers helped bring Born's vision to life. The public art mural was created by artists who live with developmental disabilities.The artists are part of the Exceptional Children's Foundation Art Center program.The mural, named "Art & Justice for All" is 70 feet wide and 20 feet tall.Several of the artists show up in the mural as characters. The mural was painted on a wall at the Social Justice Learning Institute. It was paid for by the Mary Pickford Foundation.