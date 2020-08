EMBED >More News Videos The city of Glendora announced that officials shut down an illegal mansion party over coronavirus concerns.

Lucha Libre has been among the hardest hit cultural traditions in Mexico by the coronavirus pandemic.Wresting arenas are closed, throwing everyone out of work.But one enterprising band of aspiring young wrestlers has come up with a feasible alternative.The Olivares brothers have put up an impromptu ring in a borough of Mexico City, next to its famous "Floating Gardens."They hope to not only re-establish their beloved tradition and their income, but also bring tourism back to their community.