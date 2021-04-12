ABC7 Salutes: Local athletic trainers undertake special mission to help elite military members stay fit

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- They're used to training professional athletes. But for this special mission, local trainers are helping some elite military members stay fit -- by putting them through drills of a different type.The athletic trainers from ProActive Sports Performance gym are putting the military members through the same drills as NFL players at the Dunes in Malibu. They say it's a way to give back to their country and those who serve to protect it."The workout is brutal. It's not a long, but it's a lot of intensity," said Ryan Capretta, Proactive Sports Performance. "These guys are taking a week of their personal time to come train.""It was an excellent training opportunity to get back out there go through it a little bit more," said Jared Isenhart, Air Force Special Operations"It's a special environment," said Capretta. "We feel so fortunate to be able to give back to these guys and some of the feedback is 'hey this is the reset that I needed."