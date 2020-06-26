Autopsy complete in Palmdale hanging of Robert Fuller as family, friends continue to demand answers

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An autopsy for Robert Fuller, who was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall, is complete and his family is awaiting the results as an investigation continues into the death that has sparked widespread controversy.Authorities initially said the 24-year-old's death appeared to be a suicide, although an official cause of death has not been made. Since his body was found June 10 in Poncitlan Square, multiple demonstrations have been held as protesters demand more answers.Fuller's funeral is set for Tuesday, June 30 at Living Stone Cathedral of Worship in Littlerock.Meantime, Fuller's family says they're looking forward to meeting with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who is under fire by two civilian county institutions charged with monitoring the sheriff's department's handling of Fuller's case as well as back-to-backsheriff's shootings, including one that left Fuller's half-brother dead.The two institutions are the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission and its investigative arm, the Office of Inspector General.Inspector General Max Huntsman said his office on Monday asked the Sheriff's Department for reports, documents and video relating to the shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was killed by a deputy near an auto body shop in Gardena. Huntsman said he hasn't received a response, the Los Angeles Times reported this morning.The office also requested the report that detailed events surrounding the death of Fuller's half-brother, Terron Boone, who was killed in a shootout with undercover detectives, to "analyze the underlying reason for the manner in which the arrest was conducted,'' Huntsman said, according to The Times. "But they refused to give it to us.''The watchdogs' functions were centerpieces of reforms enacted at the Sheriff's Department following a corruption and brutality scandal in the jails that led to indictments of several deputies and high-ranking commanders, including former Sheriff Lee Baca. But the agencies have increasingly complained that Villanueva's administration is refusing to share information and stonewalling efforts to provide true oversight, The Times reported.