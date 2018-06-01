Autopsy: Rasual Butler had drugs in system during fatal crash

New details have emerged about the former Los Angeles Clippers player who was killed in a high-speed car crash earlier this year.An autopsy revealed that Rasual Butler had alcohol, marijuana and pain medication in his system when his Range Rover veered off the road in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 29.Butler and his wife, American Idol finalist Leah LaBelle Vladowski, were killed when their vehicle struck parking meters and a wall before rolling into a parking lot.Butler was driving between 60 and 90 mph in a 30-mph zone moments before the fatal crash, according to authorities.