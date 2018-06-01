SOCIETY

Autopsy: Rasual Butler had drugs in system during fatal crash

Former L.A. Clippers player Rasual Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle Vladowski died in a Jan. 29 car crash. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
New details have emerged about the former Los Angeles Clippers player who was killed in a high-speed car crash earlier this year.

An autopsy revealed that Rasual Butler had alcohol, marijuana and pain medication in his system when his Range Rover veered off the road in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Butler and his wife, American Idol finalist Leah LaBelle Vladowski, were killed when their vehicle struck parking meters and a wall before rolling into a parking lot.

RELATED: Former NBA player Rasual Butler, 38, dies with wife in car crash

Butler was driving between 60 and 90 mph in a 30-mph zone moments before the fatal crash, according to authorities.
Former NBA player Rasual Butler, 38, dies with wife in car crash
