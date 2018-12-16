SOCIETY

Arizona couple to meet with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set

Our only question: Will the dolls come with a his and his towel set?

A same-sex couple in Arizona hopes a meeting with Mattel will change toy aisles across America.

Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio are planning a wedding for next year.

They were looking for a doll wedding set, but all they could find was Ken and Barbie. So they bought the set and an extra Ken doll to make their own wedding set.

The project set into motion a campaign to get manufacturer Mattel to consider adding same-sex couples to their wedding sets.

"It's going to come up in your family, no matter what," Caprio said. "As more same-sex couples are having kids, your kids are going to have kids in the class that have gay parents and things like that, too, so it's not this huge shock anymore."

The plan worked. The two have a meeting scheduled with Mattel designers in Los Angeles this week.
