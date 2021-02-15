Society

Baby born deaf giggles, dances after hearing music for 1st time following surgery

By ABC7.com staff
ROANOKE, Va. (KABC) -- Sweet video captures a baby giggling and dancing after hearing music for the first time, thanks to cochlear implants.

Baby Manning James of Roanoke, Va. was born profoundly deaf.

After recently being fitted with the implants, the 10-month-old bounced with joy as he got to hear the music on his favorite show, "Muppet Babies," for the first time.

His mom Noelle Brantley says the moment brought her to tears.

"To most people this is just something every baby does, but to me, this is incredible!" Noelle wrote on Facebook.
