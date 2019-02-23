SOCIETY

Barack Obama's '44' bomber jacket wins over the internet

EMBED </>More Videos

Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 23, 2019.

Former President Barack Obama can now add style icon to his list of titles.

He turned heads this week when he showed up to a basketball game wearing a custom black bomber jacket with "44" embroidered on the sleeve.

Mr. Obama sat courtside as the Duke Blue Devils faced off against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

On social media, many were thrilled by the look, dubbing the jacket the "O-Bomber" and also praising his trendy Allbirds sneakers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbarack obamafashionbasketball
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
ABC7 Salutes: West LA VA building to house homeless vets
2 men released from prison with help from Loyola Law School students
Jurors gather to honor Gabriel Fernandez at Palmdale school
More Society
Top Stories
Jurors gather to honor Gabriel Fernandez at Palmdale school
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, expected in bond court
La Crescenta family captures mountain lion lurking in backyard
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
Consumer Reports reveals top car picks for 2019
ABC7 Salutes: West LA VA building to house homeless vets
Show More
2 men released from prison with help from Loyola Law School students
Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder
Chris Burrous cause of death released
4 suspects sought in theft ring targeting SoCal cosmetics stores
Victorville teacher facing sexual abuse charges
More News