SOCIETY

Barbara Bush funeral: Mourners gather at Houston church to pay their respects

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral guest arrive to pay their respect to First Lady Barbara Bush

HOUSTON, Texas --
Addressing former presidents, ambassadors and hundreds of other mourners inside the nation's largest Episcopal church on Saturday, historian Jon Meacham recalled Barbara Bush's quick wit that made her so popular. He also spoke of her devotion to her husband of 73 years, former President George H.W. Bush, noting he was the "only boy she ever kissed."

Meacham recalled her work bringing awareness to AIDS patients and in promoting literacy. He also said the wife of the 41st president and the mother of the 43rd was "candid and comforting, steadfast and straightforward, honest and loving."

Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography on George H.W. Bush, joined some 1,500 people on a gray, rainy Saturday to honor Barbara Bush at the private funeral, filling St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston a day after more than 6,000 people paid their respects during a public viewing.

George H.W. Bush was helped into the cavernous sanctuary with a wheelchair behind his sons, former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. He laughed as Meacham and others recalled his wife's wicked sense of humor.
EMBED More News Videos

Barbara Bush: The White House Years


Seated near the front of the church, in the same pew, were two other former presidents - Bill Clinton and Barack Obama - along with their wives and current first lady Melania Trump.

Jeb Bush also delivered a eulogy along with his mother's longtime friend, Susan Baker, wife of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III. Her grandchildren also played prominent roles. Her granddaughters offered readings during the service and her grandsons served as pallbearers.

Barbara Bush died, with her husband by her side, at their home in Houston on Tuesday at age 92.

Flags were flown at half-mast as the service began as the choir sang "My Country Tis of Thee." The church was adorned with sprays of yellow garden roses, yellow snap dragons, antique hydrangeas and other flowers.

Other guests included former Rep. Gabby Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, and professional golfer Phil Mickelson, along with Karl Rove, and other former White House staff. Many were seen embracing in the church before the service.

President Donald Trump isn't attending to avoid security disruptions and "out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service," according to the White House. He released a statement Saturday saying his "thoughts and prayers" are "with the entire Bush family."

A burial will follow at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.

On Friday, a total of 6,231 people stopped by the church to pay their respects. Many of the women wore the former first lady's favorite color, blue, and trademark pearls.

After seeing how many people had lined up to pay their respects to his wife, former President George H.W. Bush decided to attend - he sat at the front of the church in a wheelchair, offering his hand and smiled as people shook it, for about 15 minutes.

Barbara and George Bush were married longer than any other presidential couple when she died Tuesday at their home in Houston. She was 92.

One of just two first ladies to have a child elected president, Barbara Bush was widely admired for her plainspoken style and her advocacy for causes including literacy and AIDS awareness.

Barbara Bush was known as the "Enforcer" in her family, the glue who kept the high-powered clan together. Eight of her grandsons will serve as pallbearer
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Martin Murphy remembers Barbara bush as feisty, fun and family oriented.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushfuneralpoliticsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News