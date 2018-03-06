SOCIETY

Barbie releases Chloe Kim doll along with 16 others for International Women's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbie is releasing 17 new dolls to celebrate International Women's Day on Thursday, including one of Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. (KABC)

To mark International Women's Day on Thursday, Barbie is releasing a slate of new dolls, including one of Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim.

Barbie announced in a statement it will release 17 new dolls that honor "historical and modern-day role models from around the world."

The new line of inspiring dolls includes Bindi Irwin, director Patty Jenkins, pilot Amelia Earhart, artist Frida Kahlo and other empowering female role models.

Kim, the 17-year-old star from La Palma in Orange County, picked up her hardware competing in the 2018 Winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She became the youngest woman to win a snowboarding gold medal.

Kim tweeted that she is honored to be included in Barbie's "Shero" program alongside the other women.



"Sheroes," as in female heroes, are Barbie's highest honor: one-of-a-kind dolls made in the likeness of the role model, made to inspire the next generation of women.
