Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse to be rented out on Airbnb

Barbie may be going on vacation because she's renting out her Malibu Dreamhouse for $60 a night.It's on Airbnb.You can play dress-up in the walk-in closet.There's also a hobby room, a meditation terrace, a fully stocked kitchen, an office and an infinity pool.It's all very pink.One lucky Barbie fan will have the chance to rent out the entire villa for a two night stay from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.You can bring up to three friends.Mark your calendars for Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT, that's when the listing will open on Airbnb.