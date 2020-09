EMBED >More News Videos Pelosi's spokesman says she complied with the rules as presented to her by the stylist.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Amid a backlash following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to a beauty salon in San Francisco, the owner of the small business says she plans to shut down the salon for good.Video of Pelosi went viral, after surveillance cameras inside the salon captured her without a mask.Salons in the city were supposed to be closed because of COVID-19.Salon owner Erica Kious shared the video.Kious told Fox News that she's even afraid to return to San Francisco after being attacked online for exposing Pelosi's visit.