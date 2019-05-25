memorial day

Jellyfish, sharks and other beach dangers to be aware of this Memorial Day weekend

As millions of Americans head to the shore this Memorial Day weekend for the unofficial start of summer, experts are warning the public to be vigilant about potential dangers in the water.

From New Jersey to Maine, there have been reports of toxic jellyfish in the water, and experts have discovered up to 300 of the spider-like jellyfish in a single day.

"These are called clinging jellyfish. They're very small. They're about the size of a dime to a quarter," Dr. Paul Bologna, the director of Marine Biology and Coastal Sciences at Montclair State University told ABC News.

A sting from a clinging jellyfish isn't deadly, but it can cause excruciating pain. While coastal beaches are generally safe, you could encounter the tiny clingers while swimming in a back bay.

"We find these are in these shallow regions -- estuaries and bays -- where we've got a lot of algae or a lot of seagrasses. They sort of cling into these shallow areas," Bologna added.

EMBED More News Videos

OCEARCH has tagged hundreds of sharks and other animals and displays their location in real time on an interactive map.



A great white shark that pinged earlier this week off the coast of Long Island also has officials on alert.

The 500-pound shark named Cabot was tagged by OCEARCH researchers last year. The organization maintains an interactive map showing all the tagged sharks up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

"This is a very dynamic time of year because water temperatures will rise and those temperatures are compatible and provide optimal habitats for the sharks," shark expert Dr. Greg Skomal told ABC News.

There are other concerns beyond living creatures. In the south, beachgoers in places like Texas and Florida are facing the threat of dangerous rip currents and high tides.

Along the Gulf Coast, red flags are up and some beaches are closed. Officials there are encouraging swimmers to stay near lifeguards.

MORE SHARKS: Biggest great white shark ever filmed? Meet 20-foot Deep Blue
EMBED More News Videos

Deep Blue, a 20-foot great white shark spotted off the coast of Guadalupe Island, is widely considered to be among the biggest great white sharks ever filmed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybeachesjellyfishsummersharksrip currentu.s. & worldmemorial day
MEMORIAL DAY
At 97, WWII Veteran says he never misses Memorial Day Parade
WWII veteran's stolen U-Haul with wife's ashes inside found in Canoga Park
Applebee's event in Signal Hill raises money for veterans
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News