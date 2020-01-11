Society

Bellflower celebrates Saint John Bosco High School's national championship

By
BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Bellflower shut down their main route to throw a big party for Saint John Bosco High School Friday.

The Braves' varsity football team was awarded the 2019 national championship.

"I'm just using the platform that I have as a football coach to be able to springboard these kids into college and get them to have great lives and become good men," said Jason Negro, head varsity football coach.

Watch the video above to see the celebration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybellflowerlos angeles countyhigh schoolfootballnational championshiphigh school footballstudents
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard ID'd as Anaheim woman
Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Chase suspect killed by deputies in Muscoy while toddler was in car
LAUSD wants to help homeless students and families
Joe Biden touts Mayor Eric Garcetti's endorsement
Show More
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
Red Cross offers blood donors chance to win Super Bowl tickets
1 in 3 LA County residents are foreign-born, new report says
Chase comes to crashing end in La Puente
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
More TOP STORIES News