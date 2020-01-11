Bellflower celebrates Saint John Bosco High School's national championship

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Bellflower shut down their main route to throw a big party for Saint John Bosco High School Friday.The Braves' varsity football team was awarded the 2019 national championship."I'm just using the platform that I have as a football coach to be able to springboard these kids into college and get them to have great lives and become good men," said Jason Negro, head varsity football coach.Watch the video above to see the celebration.