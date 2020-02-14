Society

Body positive big men take the runaway to fight body shaming at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK -- Women aren't the only ones who get caught up in body shaming. Big men are feeling the love this Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, 15 plus-size men took over the runway on the last night of New York Fashion Week, flaunting their body positivity.

The men walked down the runway in their underwear, stomachs exposed in many cases. The message? Men's curves matter, too. The 'Ryan's Secret' initiative sponsored the event, calling for an end to male body shaming.

Organizers want to bring awareness to boys and young men who experience depression from body shaming and bullying.

Joseph Diaz, one of the models, says he's been passed over for jobs due to his weight.

"Just like Barbie has the same issues, Ken has even more," Diaz said.

One model, Daniel Jean, walked in royal purple satin and wasn't afraid to show off.

"Yeah, I'm body positive," Jean said. "I think it's a good message to show people that you love your body, you love yourself."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfashion showfashionbody shaming
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Irvine mother alleges sexual assault by Lyft driver
Van Nuys road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
Mom, daughter left shaken after suspect jumps into car in Fairfax District
Van Nuys has most dangerous intersection in LA, study says
Trailers provide housing for homeless families in South LA
LA leaders concerned coronavirus fears fueling racism
'Find me a girlfriend': Man offers $25K for help finding love
Show More
Crystal Cove secures more funding for cottage renovations
Trump visiting SoCal next week, White House says
Kobe Bryant foundation renamed to honor Gianna
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Houston Astros players apologize for cheating scandal
More TOP STORIES News