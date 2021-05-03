celebrity breakup

Bill and Melinda Gates are ending their marriage

In this photo taken Feb. 1, 2019, Bill and Melinda Gates pose for a photo in Kirkland, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Bill and Melinda Gates are ending their marriage after 27 years, the pair announced in a statement on their verified Twitter accounts.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the statement reads.

The couple founded their philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in 2000.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," the statement says. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can growth together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

The foundation did not immediately return a request for comment from CNN Business.

This story will be updated.

