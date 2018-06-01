SOCIETY

Bill that would extend bar closing time to 4 a.m. passes California Senate

Local lawmakers are not giving up the push to extend last call to 4 a.m. at bars across the Southland.

A bill passed the Senate Thursday that would allow bars and clubs in Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Palm Springs and three Northern California cities to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

A similar bill was turned down last year.

According to lawmakers, cities will be able to maintain flexibility by extending hours only in certain neighborhoods or on certain nights of the week. The bill has a five year sunset, allowing its impacts to be reviewed and evaluated before it continues.
