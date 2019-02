California drivers could soon register their cars with the DMV every other year instead of annually.If passed, a new Senate Bill would make registration periods for every other year starting July 1, 2020.The proposed bill, SB 460 , would also make it illegal to sell or offer to sell appointment reservations with the DMV or face a fine of up to $2,500.Many people have complained about the long wait times at the DMV.Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling to change the departments management and resolve issues like those long lines.