New bill would let California drivers register vehicles every other year

California drivers could soon register their cars with the DMV every other year instead of annually. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
California drivers could soon register their cars with the DMV every other year instead of annually.

If passed, a new Senate Bill would make registration periods for every other year starting July 1, 2020.

The proposed bill, SB 460, would also make it illegal to sell or offer to sell appointment reservations with the DMV or face a fine of up to $2,500.

Many people have complained about the long wait times at the DMV.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling to change the departments management and resolve issues like those long lines.
