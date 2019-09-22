Tennis, LGBTQ icon Billie Jean King honored with library in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- A new library in Long Beach opened Saturday in honor of tennis and LGBTQ icon Billie Jean King.
Long before her 39 Grand Slam Tennis victories, Billie Jean grew up on the public courts of Long Beach.
And despite world wide travels, Billie Jean King has never strayed far from her roots.
The brand new Billie Jean King Main Library is located at Cedar Avenue and Broadway.
