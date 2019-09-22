Society

Tennis, LGBTQ icon Billie Jean King honored with library in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- A new library in Long Beach opened Saturday in honor of tennis and LGBTQ icon Billie Jean King.

Long before her 39 Grand Slam Tennis victories, Billie Jean grew up on the public courts of Long Beach.

And despite world wide travels, Billie Jean King has never strayed far from her roots.

The brand new Billie Jean King Main Library is located at Cedar Avenue and Broadway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennislibraries
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
Overturned big rig prompts lane closures on EB 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
Montebello shootout leaves innocent bystander critically wounded
Suspect caught on video allegedly exposing himself at West Covina mall
2nd bat in one week tests positive for rabies in Orange County
Veterans turn to horse therapy to treat their PTSD
Show More
Maná brings its 'Rayando el Sol' tour to the Forum
Deputies break up violent fight at Paramount High School
Venice girl launches fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Dorian
Deputies say South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt
"60 Swarm" returns to torment travelers heading to IE
More TOP STORIES News