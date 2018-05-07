SOCIETY

University of Florida president apologizes after black students were rushed off stage

EMBED </>More Videos

University of Florida facing allegations of racism after black students were rushed off stage during commencement ceremony (KTRK)

MIAMI, Fla. --
The University of Florida is responding to allegations of racism after a white faculty member pushed minority students off stage when they started doing celebratory dances during a graduation ceremony.

Video shows the commencement celebrations being cut short. Some students were enjoying their moment, dancing in their caps and gowns, until they were forcibly grabbed and shoved off the stage.

The students were reportedly being rushed off stage for taking too long, but the university is facing backlash, accused of targeting only black students at the ceremony.

The graduates say they had planned their celebrations beforehand, and the dances had symbolic meanings in their fraternities and sororities.

"I planned what I wanted to do on the stage to celebrate my story and all the hard work I've done at the University of Florida. But I was instantly, like, blocked by the officials on stage," graduate Nafeesah Attah said.

Over the weekend, as backlash against University of Florida grew while the videos spread online, the university's president apologized at another ceremony.

"We inappropriately physically rushed a number of students across the stage during one of our commencements," said University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs. "I want to personally apologize for us doing that on behalf of myself and the University of Florida."

The graduates say the damage has been done. They add that the apology is not enough, since the president was on stage at the time and did nothing to stop it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygraduationgradscollegeu.s. & worldracismFlorida
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News