Black Lives Matter protesters clash with police in Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with police in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.Police at one point issued a citywide tactical alert.Police say protesters vandalized the federal building, breaking several windows.Some protesters threw objects at officers who responded by firing non-lethal rounds.There were multiple arrests and a few injuries to protesters. No officers were injured.Some time earlier on Saturday, protesters made their way onto the 101 freeway, blocking some lanes of traffic in both directions but they have since cleared the roadway and traffic is flowing again.