Borderline Bar and Grill opens new location in Agoura Hills

The BL Dancehall & Saloon opens Friday at 6 p.m.
The new venue includes a custom-built dance floor, game room with pool tables, outdoor patio and bar and stage for live performances.
The opening comes as the owners work to see if they can reopen Borderline in Thousand Oaks, where a gunman opened fire inside the crowded bar in November of 2018, leaving 12 people dead.
A healing garden at Conejo Creek Park North was dedicated to the victims, who were college students, veterans, first responders, fathers, coaches and so much more to their loved ones.
The designated area features 12 stone benches, one for each victim.
