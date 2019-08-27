society

Boy consoles classmate with autism on the first day of school

A little boy's compassion is winning hearts across the country after he helped a classmate on the first day of school.

Eight-year-old Connor has autism and was finding it difficult to adjust to the second grade. His classmate, Christian, had no idea about his disability, but when he noticed Connor crying, he walked over and grabbed his hand to let him know it was going to be alright.

Christian's mother captured the sweet moment and posted it on social media. Connor's mother responded, saying she always worries her son will be bullied, but Christian's kindness warmed her heart.

The photos have gained worldwide attention and the two boys are now inseparable.
