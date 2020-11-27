Boy, 9, creates Christmas cards with braille to raise money for after-school program

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8248137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Little "Rockefeller" was released back into the wild on Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 9-year-old boy who has been blind since birth is taking an extra step to customize Christmas cards that are part of a fundraising effort for the S.E.E. After School Program.Hudson Weisner attends the program at the Sardis Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. There, program directors say he and other children who are blind learn about technology that helps them finish their homework and enjoy fun activities.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Weisner has also been taking part in virtual activities, but he's getting hands-on with this particular project,The S.E.E. program isto raise money for the program, but Weisner added his own touch to the cards. His cards include the words "Happy Holidays" in braille."Braille is the way blind people write, and that's how I do it," said Weisner, illustrating the process he goes through to make these cards.S.E.E. Program Director Alli Romero said she's seen Weisner develop into the boy he is today."I have watched Hudson grow over the years and I really feel blessed to be able to watch these kids grow," Romero said.Romero has a simple Christmas wish. and Weisner is lending a helping hand."Hopefully these cards reach out to people who don't know about our program," she said.