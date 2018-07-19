A 4-year-old boy fighting cancer in Menifee got a surprise in his backyard thanks to a group of volunteers.Weinerschnitzel partnered with The Roc Solid Foundation to build a backyard playground for Jett Bologna, who has leukemia."When a child is diagnosed they're sometimes in sort of isolation. They're in hospitals or they have to stay home because of the germs. So the parents then stop going to the playground," said Karen Galardi, with Weinerschnitzel.They brought the playground to him.Shortly after noon on Thursday, Jett arrived with his family in a limo and he was taken out to the back for the big reveal.Jett's mother Jenna explained the difference it'll make."He can't go to the grocery store. He can't go to a lot of places, especially if his levels are down. Even in our own home, we have to wear a mask. If one of us gets a cough, we have to be separated from him," she said. "I mean, the fact that if his levels drop low he doesn't have to stay confined in his bedroom or my bedroom - he can come out here and he can play. He can still be a kid."