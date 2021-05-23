Society

Boy finds $5,000 while cleaning out family's recently purchased SUV

INDIANA -- A nine-year-old boy in Indiana has some extra money to spend.

It comes as a reward for finding $5,000 cash under the floor mat of his family's car.

Landon Melvin's dad just couldn't believe it.

"I was cleaning my dad's car, and, when I looked under the floorboard, I found the package. Then I told my dad, and he was like whatever," says Landon.

The Melvins recently bought the SUV.

In 2019, the family who previously owned it drove to Florida for a cruise and forgot where they placed the money.

When the Melvins found out, they tracked them down.

The owners of the cash would only accept the money if Landon received $1,000 for his good deed.

"It's upstairs in my room, I've just been thinking and thinking of all the stuff I could buy," Landon says.

The nine-year-old says he'll never say no to cleaning the car again.
