A 9-year-old South Carolina boy has raised $6,000 selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother.
Andrew Emery wants to help his parents pay for the medical bills for his little brother Dylan.
The baby suffers from Krabbe disease, a rare and often deadly neurological condition.
This past weekend Emery spent two hours at a used truck dealership in Greenwood, selling lemonade and #teamdylan T-shirts.
Andrew also set aside a little of the money raised to buy his baby brother a teddy bear.
