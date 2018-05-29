A 9-year-old South Carolina boy has raised $6,000 selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother.Andrew Emery wants to help his parents pay for the medical bills for his little brother Dylan.The baby suffers from Krabbe disease, a rare and often deadly neurological condition.This past weekend Emery spent two hours at a used truck dealership in Greenwood, selling lemonade and #teamdylan T-shirts.Andrew also set aside a little of the money raised to buy his baby brother a teddy bear.