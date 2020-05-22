Society

Massachusetts boy celebrating birthday, organ transplant anniversary gets phone call from International Space Station

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's a special week for a boy from Lowell, Massachusetts who got an out-of-this world surprise.

RELATED: Kids can watch astronauts reading stories from space while home from school due to COVID-19 pandemic

Not only did Lucas St. Onge turn 9 years old on Thursday, he's also celebrating four years since he survived a multiple-organ transplant.

Lucas had always dreamed of meeting an astronaut.

On Thursday, he got his wish.

He received a phone call from the International Space Station. Capt. Chris Cassidy was on the other end of the line and wished Lucas a happy birthday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymassachusettschildrenbirthdayu.s. & worldastronautspaceinternational space stationfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reopens indoor mall curbside service, beach bike paths
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase through South LA
Newsom says new rules for CA churches are in the works
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
VIDEO: Fireworks go off during 5 Freeway takeover in Norwalk
COVID-19 death rate 4 times higher for poor LA County residents
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Show More
See's reopens Los Angeles, San Francisco candy kitchens
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
California's unemployment rate soars to 15.5%
More TOP STORIES News