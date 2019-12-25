BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- Santa made a special stop in Indiana Monday night for an 8 year old with autism.
A mall Santa had turned the boy away over the weekend because he had a service dog, WISH reported.
The Brownsburg Indiana Fire Department responded with a different kind of rescue, saving Christmas for the boy and his family.
Santa arrived on Christmas Eve not on a red sleigh pulled by nine reindeer but on eight wheels - a big red fire engine. Tyler Burkhart was amazed, standing with his service dog Ryan nearby.
"Christmas is very overwhelming, a lot of people, a lot of lights," said Alyssa Burkhart, Tyler's mother. "It's overwhelming for us."
Alyssa said the dog is like a wheelchair to a person who can't walk.
"Ryan is his support. Ryan helps him function," she said.
The fire department was making amends for the so-called bad Santa and bad elf who kept Tyler and Ryan away Saturday night.
They were worried other kids could have allergies.
Alyssa said they broke the law by banning the service animal.
"The damage had already been done at that point. You had a very crushed child," she said.
Ryan arrived in January, and Alyssa said his presence has opened the world to them. Now they go to restaurants and enjoy a normal life for the first time. He goes to school with Tyler, who is in third grade.
"I tell him to come lay on me. Sometimes he sits down and he gives me his paw," Tyler said.
With his dog by his side, Tyler enjoyed blowing the fire truck's horn and spraying the hose.
His mom said they were beyond happy.
Boy with autism gets Christmas surprise after being turned away for having service dog
