Boy with autism gets special treatment from flight crew, passengers

By ABC7.com staff
A Texas family is thanking crew members and passengers on board a recent United Airlines flight for pitching in to help a boy with autism.

Braysen, 4, usually loves to fly but he got upset on a flight home from San Diego and refused to stay seated and belted-in during takeoff.

Flight attendants let him sit in his mother's lap with his father holding him. During the flight they let Braysen sit on the floor and moved the family to first class.

His mom says all of the passengers were very kind and tolerant even when her son was kicking them and their seats. An off-duty flight attendant passed her a note of support.

She says the whole experience gives her hope for the future.
