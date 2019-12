UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A boy who has autism and PTSD and is hard or hearing is missing in the Upland area, police said.Joel Calderwood was last seen at his residence in the 1400 block of Maxwell Street at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday, according to Upland police.Calderwood is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police also said he wears glasses and is possibly wearing a red Spider-Man sweatshirt.Anyone with information on Calderwood's whereabouts is urged to contact Upland police.