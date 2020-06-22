Society

Father's Day parade: Boyle Heights community honors local dads

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In Boyle Heights, the community honored local dads with a "Fathers Day" parade!

It was called the "Serenatas para Papa" Father's Day Celebration!

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago co-hosted the mariachi serenade with the local YMCA and other community partners.

It was a fun way for families to celebrate Father's Day, in many cases without even leaving their front porch.
