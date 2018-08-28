EYE ON L.A.

Boyle Heights: Colorful, historic murals paint a story of this Eastside community

EMBED </>More Videos

Boyle Heights is a mural-filled community on the Eastside of Los Angeles with rich history and landmarks.

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) --
Just east of the Los Angeles River, Boyle Heights has one of the largest Latino populations in the nation.

Many of the streets are colorfully lined with murals that paint a rich picture of the Eastside community.

Estrada Courts is considered the birthplace of the Chicano mural art movement in the 1970's.

And one of the cornerstone monuments in the neighborhood is Mariachi Plaza, where musicians have gathered since the '30's. On any given day you can come by and they're ready to be hired for special gigs.

From the beautifully renovated Boyle Hotel and the art deco of the landmark Sears Tower to Hollenbeck park and all of its lush greenness, there's a lot to discover in Boyle Heights.

This community is also the childhood home of ABC7's Danny Romero.

One of Danny's favorite restaurants is Guisados, famous for their mouth-watering tacos and tamales, but his all-time favorite is El Tepeyac Cafe. It's been serving authentic Mexican food for more than 60 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeye on l.a.communityABC7 In the Neighborhoodneighborhood eatsneighborhoodneighborhood treatshistorylos angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON L.A.
Must-do experiences only in L.A.
La Puente: Drive-in theater and a drive-thru donut spot
8 unique tours to see LA in a whole new way
Rancho Cucamonga: Inland Empire's thriving city
More eye on l.a.
SOCIETY
From South L.A. to Stanford
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
IE church members mourn loss of pastor to suicide
Capes & Crowns transform children into superheroes, athletes, princesses
More Society
Top Stories
Bill to make California first state to end bail before trial
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Westchester
Manhattan Beach police looking for rape suspect
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
Hunter severely mauled by black bear in San Bernardino Mountains
2 suspects arrested in ice cream truck drug bust in Long Beach
Puerto Rico governor raises official toll from Hurricane Maria to 2,975
Show More
IE church members mourn loss of pastor to suicide
E. Coli beef recall impacts California Safeway stores
Trump honors McCain's service to country by re-lowering flags
DMV customers go to Needles for shorter wait times
'Weird Al' Yankovic gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More News