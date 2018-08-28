Just east of the Los Angeles River, Boyle Heights has one of the largest Latino populations in the nation.Many of the streets are colorfully lined with murals that paint a rich picture of the Eastside community.Estrada Courts is considered the birthplace of the Chicano mural art movement in the 1970's.And one of the cornerstone monuments in the neighborhood is Mariachi Plaza, where musicians have gathered since the '30's. On any given day you can come by and they're ready to be hired for special gigs.From the beautifully renovated Boyle Hotel and the art deco of the landmark Sears Tower to Hollenbeck park and all of its lush greenness, there's a lot to discover in Boyle Heights.This community is also the childhood home of ABC7's Danny Romero.One of Danny's favorite restaurants is Guisados, famous for their mouth-watering tacos and tamales, but his all-time favorite is El Tepeyac Cafe. It's been serving authentic Mexican food for more than 60 years.