Coronavirus: Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove deliver essential supplies to childcare providers

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove is offering a helping hand to childcare providers across Orange County at a time when essential items are scarce.
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- It was packing day at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove. Staff packed nearly 200 bags of essential items to go to childcare providers in Orange County.

The organization teamed up with others, including Early Childhood OC and Children's Home Society of California. It was good use of the storage space and transportation fleet that's been sitting idle.

Toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, gloves, cloth masks and cleaning supplies were all put together to deliver.

"We're not currently serving kids, but we still believe in our mission and this is one way we can ensure that kids in the community are still getting the care that they deserve," said Christina Sepulveda of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove.

During the coronavirus pandemic, childcare centers such as St. Olaf Preschool and Infant Care in Garden Grove are open only for the children of parents who hold essential jobs.

St. Olaf just received its care package.

"It was a really big deal to get product in, be able to just go get it and know we were getting it, especially the bleach and the toilet paper, of course," Karen Wishart of St. Olaf said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove says it plans to pack and hand out more than 500 bags of essential items to childcare providers over the next few weeks.
