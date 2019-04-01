April Fools' Day jokes 2019: From a bean bag onesie to the Snake game on Google Maps, brands get silly for the holiday

Here's a round-up of some of the most talked-about April Fools' jokes from 2019.
Amazon: Audible for Fish
While you might not see anything fishy on Amazon's main social media pages today, the same can't be said for its audiobook company. Audible is claiming to offer 3-second audiobooks for fish. While that's all a prank, the site does remind you that it offers audiobooks for dogs.
We can’t forget our fishy friends, who need company just as much as our furrier pets! 'Audible for Fish' is designed to ensure these scaly sweethearts have a whale of a time in the tank when home alone. Learn more: https://t.co/Efzvc7ZbAt! pic.twitter.com/66XyvR4Czc— Audible (@audible_com) April 1, 2019
Google Maps: Play Snake
This one's for real! As the tech giant has done in the past, Google made a special April Fools' game available on its map app. This year: Snake! Google Maps tweeted out instructions about how to play.
Your favorite 90s game is taking over Maps for #AprilFools! Here’s how to play:— Google Maps (@googlemaps) April 1, 2019
🐍 Update to the latest version of Maps
🚃 Tap the menu icon
🐍 Tap the Snake icon and go!
Click here to start #GoogleMapsSnake: https://t.co/rFtUnYpD8x pic.twitter.com/XkukT5MUnG
Google Netherlands: Talk to tulips
"Hey Google, talk to my tulip" is probably not a sentence you ever thought you'd utter, but Google is encouraging anyone who has ever wanted to have a conversation with their plant tulip to try it out. In a video posted by Google's Netherlands team, you can see a demonstration of this human-to-tulip translation. Of course, you might want to be suspicious since this feature is mysteriously only available on April 1.
Hello Fresh: The Unicorn Box
If you care more about your food being Instagrammable than edible, recipe kit delivery service HelloFresh has a "Unicorn Box" just for you.
Honda: "Pastport" commercial
If you miss using a physical map to navigate, you're going to wish this one was real. Honda is giving us a blast from the past with an extremely '90s commercial for its "new" Honda pastport.
Litter-Robot: CatSheet
These cat lovers took advantage of April Fools' Day to poke fun at their favorite furry friends by "selling" a product that's a cat's favorite place to nap: on a piece of paper.
ThinkGeek: Bean bag onesies
On the morning of April 1, the geek culture retailer began advertising a variety of unusual products on its Twitter page including a Captain Marvel universal pager and a "Roomby," a Roomba that looks like Kirby. Perhaps the most amusing of the products is an invention called the "bean bag onesie."
The products appear to really be for sale until you click on "buy now." That's when the site admits it was all a prank but asks you to vote for which product you wish was real.
SodaStream: SodaStreamMe
SodaStream's April Fool's video has some out-of-this-world body humor with the help of astronaut Scott Kelly.
Stack Overflow: Throwback website design
The programming community site also went for the throwback prank by changing the look of the site when you look up certain questions, such as "why did the y2k bug exist?"
Have you been coding long enough to remember this? https://t.co/TERoeAAm4b pic.twitter.com/DKOdi2lB9l— Stack Overflow (@StackOverflow) March 31, 2019
Tinder: Height verification feature
Dating app Tinder wants to bring attention to the problem of "height-fishing" -- members lying about their height -- with its new "feature" that does not allow users to enter an incorrect height on their profiles.
Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon.— Tinder (@Tinder) March 29, 2019
Read more about it here: https://t.co/8MER0L1U6W pic.twitter.com/hZ507zSoic
T-Mobile: Booth-E
T-Mobile said it's offering its customers a new feature to avoid loud street noises, and it looks a whole lot like a phone booth without the phone.
"You know it's real because we tacked an 'e' onto the end of the name. Wow!" John Legere explains in an ad for the new feature.