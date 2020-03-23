Coronavirus

Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- One of the many side effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic is couples are being forced to reschedule their wedding dates.

After so much time, money, effort and planning, it can be a devastating situation to suddenly be in. A bride in Arkansas, however, used the postponing of her wedding to spread joy all over Little Rock.

RELATED: Toilet paper website helps you determine how many rolls you really need

She had 200 flower arrangements ready to go for the big day. Instead of letting them go to waste, she gave the florist permission to give them away to random strangers.

So, staff from Silks a Bloom drove to different neighborhoods, knocked on doors, and bouquet by bouquet, brightened peoples' days.

"Everyone has been overjoyed," Dale from Silks a Bloom said. "The second they see those flowers, they just get a smile on their face and they're so appreciative to kind of see people out doing good things."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusacts of kindnessu.s. & worldweddingfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
Olympic committee considering postponing Tokyo Olympics
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
Coronavirus closures: Bed Bath & Beyond shuttering all stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
SoCal goes outside during 1st weekend of stay-at-home order
LA officials cracking down on price-gouging amid COVID-19
SoCal shutdown: Aerial tour shows near-empty beaches, freeways
Pomona hotel to be used as temporary housing for COVID-19 patients
US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world
Show More
COVID-19: Outrage over planned power outage in Arcadia
Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19
Drive-thru coronavirus testing held in Lake Elsinore
More TOP STORIES News