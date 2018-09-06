SOCIETY

'Bridge Home' homeless shelters set to open next week in downtown LA

"A Bridge Home" homeless shelters will open next week, and city leaders say it's just the beginning in combating homelessness in the city. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Near Los Angeles City Hall, a temporary home to help the homeless is ready to open its doors.

"We have thousands of people that are homeless living on the streets that are tired, they are weary," Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson said. "We are going to replace that with hope and optimism."

City leaders hope the "A Bridge Home" shelters on Alameda near Union Station, will help transition people to permanent housing in under six months from the day they walk in.

There's room for 30 men and 15 women at the site alone beginning Sept. 10.

"This city is not in the business of building shelters, but we see that this is such a crisis, that we are stepping up in providing a service that Angelenos desperately need," City Councilman Jose Huizar said.

Not only will the homeless have a bed to call their own, they also receive toiletries, everything from body wash and detergent to wash clothes.

"If you have a pet, no problem. Bring your pet," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "This site has kennels for dogs to sleep at night."

Garcetti said there aren't many restrictions. The shelter will even help those battling mental health issues with onsite counseling.

"I've met these people, there is no group called the homeless," Garcetti said. "They are individuals with their own stories of hardship of hope and now of help."

City leaders say "A Bridge Home" is just the beginning.

The plan is to install temporary shelters citywide over the next year.
