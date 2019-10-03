Society

Britain's Red Arrows perform aerial maneuvers over SoCal

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Angelenos were treated to quite a show in the skies on Wednesday as the Red Arrows performed a series of acrobatic maneuvers over some of the region's most notable landmarks.

The Red Arrows are the aerobatic display team of Great Britain's Royal Air Force. They are appearing at The Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach this weekend, and in preparation they made some runs over the Los Angeles and Long Beach area.

Trailing red, white and blue smoke, the nine Hawk jets flew in tight formation over landmarks such as the Queen Mary in Long Beach and the Hollywood sign.

More than 2 million people are expected to attend the airshow in Orange County over the course of three days. Other performers include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Red Bull Air Force and "JetPack Man" David Mayman.

