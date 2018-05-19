The British consulate general in Los Angeles held an afternoon tea at his residence in Mid-Wilshire to celebrate the royal wedding on Saturday.Most attendees got up early to watch the ceremony back in their home country. The marriage between a British prince and an American actress from L.A. brought a modern twist to the monarchy."I think what is most exciting about it, what has captured people's imaginations, I think, is what is says about diversity and inclusion in the modern world. Of course this is a marriage and a wedding between two people in love, but I think we can all see it for what an amazing statement about equality it is, and that's a hugely exciting thing," said British Consul General of L.A. Michael Howells.That fascination with the royal wedding is also translating into major tourism for Britain for many months after the magical ceremony."We get 3.5 million tourists coming from the USA to come to Britain, and we're expecting over 4 million this year," said Paul Gauger of Visit Britain.For those gathering, it was a chance to celebrate their history and to talk about the historic wedding -- from the worldwide fascination, to the ceremony, to the dress."I think they both just looked very happy, most of the time very relaxed, and when they didn't, they looked to each other and I thought that was very endearing," said British American Business Council L.A. President Fiona Francois. "It's a lot of pressure, but I think she's going to do a great job."