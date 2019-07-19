Cool Kid's 'buddy bench' helps elementary students in San Marino make friends

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Fifteen-year-old Madeline Gutierrez is being recognized as this week's Cool Kid for her effort in helping local kids make friends.Her "buddy bench" was installed this past year at K.L. Carver Elementary School in San Marino as part of her Girl Scout Silver Award project.The bench, painted in the school's colors is meant to help students, otherwise sitting alone, make friends."It makes me feel really good because it feels like I'm starting someone's life with a good friend, and who knows where that will take them," Gutierrez said.Gutierrez says she remembers when she was younger seeing kids on the playground sitting alone."I want kids to get a friendship out of this bench or even a leadership (role) to help a kid who is lonely," Gutierrez said.